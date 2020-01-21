Sacar Anim scored 21 points and Koby McEwen 10 with nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-5, 3-3) who earned a pair of votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

Marquette led 37-31 at halftime, and 18 seconds into the second half, Howard sank five straight free throws following a foul call on Nick Rutherford. He then tacked on more foul shots after being whistled for a technical foul.

The Red Storm (12-7, 1-5) reduced their deficit to 42-38 after Rasheem Dunn’s layup with 18:12 left. But Marquette went on a 17-7 run in the next 51/2 minutes for a 14-point lead. St. John’s managed to get within 62-60 with 8:08 left but never got closer.

Mustapha Herron led St. John’s with 18 points, LJ Figueroa 13 and Dunn 12.

