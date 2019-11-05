Kentucky’s cold shooting kept the game close. The Wildcats shot 34% in the first half and led just 27-21. Mt. St. Mary’s only shot 28% but was 5 of 15 from 3-point range to 1 of 9 for Kentucky.
Neither team warmed up in the second half but Kentucky turned 14 Mt. St. Mary’s turnovers into 16 points.
For the game, the Mountaineers shot 28% and committed 28 turnovers. They were 10 of 27 from distance (37. Kentucky shot 33 percent, had a 13-point advantage from the foul line and only committed 12 turnovers.
