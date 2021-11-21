Dre’una Edwards added 20 points and Robyn Benton 14 among the five Kentucky players in double figures.
Jaelyn Royal scored 11 to lead Winthrop (0-4). Myra Strickland had 10.
An 11-0 run late in the first quarter, with five different payers scoring, put Kentucky up 25-6. Winthrop got within 11 by the end of the quarter but early in the second a 16-0 run wrapped it up.
Kentucky scored 36 points off 28 Winthrop turnovers.
