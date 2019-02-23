JACKSON, Miss. — Chris Howell had 17 points and seven rebounds as Jackson State topped Grambling State 71-60 on Saturday.

Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State (10-17, 7-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Venjie Wallis added 13 points.

Ivy Smith had 19 points for Grambling State (13-14, 7-7).

Jackson State improves to 2-0 against Grambling State for the season. Jackson State defeated Grambling State 65-63 on Jan. 26. Jackson State matches up against Mississippi Valley State on the road next Saturday. Grambling State plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road next Saturday.

