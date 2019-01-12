JACKSON, Miss. — Venjie Wallis scored 12 points and Chris Howell and Jontrell Walker each scored 10 and Jackson State beat Alcorn State 59-52 on Saturday.

It was third game this season Wallis has led Jackson State in scoring. The Tigers have won three of their last four and Alcorn State now owns a five-game losing streak after winning three straight.

Deshaw Andrews made a pair of foul shots to put the Braves ahead 47-44 with 4:08 left before Howell responded with a layup and a pair of free throws and Jackson State (5-11, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led for the remainder. Wallis followed with a jumper and Dontelius Ross made a pair of free throws to make it 52-47 with 52 second left.

Andrews and Reginal Johnson led Alcorn State (4-11, 0-3) with 12 points each — Andrews had six rebounds — and Maurice Howard 11.

