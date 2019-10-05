BEAUMONT, Texas — Jordan Hoy threw two touchdown passes and ran for the winning score as he rallied Lamar late to beat Abilene Christian 27-24 on Saturday night, snapping a three-game skid.

Lamar trailed 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter when Bailey Giffen booted a 41-yard field goal to close to 24-20 with 9:30 to play. The ensuing on-side kick was recovered by the Cardinals (3-3, 1-2 Southland Conference) at the Wildcats 45. Hoy then marched his team into position and scored on a keeper for a 27-24 edge with 6:20 remaining after eating up most of the drive’s ground yardage himself.