On Tuesday, the Hoyas’ defense let them down.

Georgetown (12-9, 2-6 Big East) couldn’t stop McDermott all night. The senior forward led Butler (17-4, 5-3) with 25 points, including a season-high seven three-pointers, as the Hoyas left him open time and again to focus on the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, Kamar Baldwin.

Georgetown did limit Baldwin somewhat — he had 13 points (including 12 after halftime), slightly below his season average of 16.2 — but he simply shifted to facilitator mode and had six of Butler’s 15 assists.

“Tried to get to him at the three-point line. He’s not the focal point of their team, but tonight he played a great game,” Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing said of McDermott. “We knew that he was a very good shooter. Our goal was to keep him off the three-point line, and we didn’t do a good job of that.”

In the second half, Butler shot 50 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three, but it was Georgetown’s offense that concerned Ewing most. The Hoyas shot 21.2 percent in the final 20 minutes.

Senior center Omer Yurtseven led Georgetown with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and sophomore guard Mac McClung had 12 points. But the Hoyas’ top two scorers were inefficient; they combined to shoot 8 for 30 from the field.

“We’ve got to make enough plays if we’re going to win,” Ewing said. “With our ballclub the way we are right now, Mac and Omer have to shoot better than they did tonight. If we’re going to be successful, if we’re going to go to the place where I believe that we can go, those two guys have to do a better job.”

They had help — senior guard Jagan Mosely added 11 points, and freshman center Qudus Wahab chipped in 10 in 10 minutes — but it wasn’t enough to match the red-hot McDermott, especially in the second half.

The Hoyas started well, taking advantage of 12 Butler turnovers and getting going in transition during the first half. But the Bulldogs ate through Georgetown’s 11-point lead like Pac-Man at the start of the second.

Butler got the ball to Bryce Golden under the basket and a wide-open McDermott in the same corner three times to hand the senior a trio of threes. McDermott’s last one in that stretch completed an 18-3 run to open the half and put the Bulldogs ahead 50-46 with 14:05 to play.

“They came out — I don’t even know what the run was,” Ewing said. “We couldn’t make any baskets; they were making them. We couldn’t get any stops.”

The game started at a slower pace that suited defensive-minded Butler, but the Bulldogs had three starters — Jordan Tucker, Golden and Baldwin — play limited minutes because of foul trouble for much of the first half. But it was Aaron Thompson, Butler’s starting point guard and a Paul VI graduate, whom the Bulldogs may have missed most early on. Thompson missed his second game with a wrist injury; without both Thompson and Baldwin for stretches, the Bulldogs’ offense stalled, then got sloppy.

Georgetown scored 17 points off Butler turnovers and scored 13 at the foul line. The only silver lining for the Bulldogs when they trotted into the locker room trailing 43-32 was that they had a clear path to victory: Limit fouls and turnovers — two fixable flaws — and prosper.

“It’s hard to guard turnovers,” Butler Coach LaVall Jordan said. “We can’t guard that . . . but when I get in the locker room and Aaron Thompson’s already having the come-to-Jesus talk that I was about to have, it says a lot about our leadership.”

Georgetown notched a recruiting win before the game, at least. Three-star guard Tyler Beard verbally committed to the Hoyas, choosing Georgetown over Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Butler, among others, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-2 Chicago native fills a dire need for the Hoyas, who have plenty of big men but lack guards with Terrell Allen and Mosely set to graduate this year. Beard is Ewing’s third commit in the Class of 2020, joining four-star forward Jamari Sibley and unrated point guard Dante Harris.