Dane Goodwin hit a catch-and-shoot 3 with 3:13 left to put Notre Dame up by four, but John Hugley answered with a three-point play for Pitt. Burton’s 3 got Pitt even at 63 with under two minutes left, but Cormac Ryan’s 3 gave Notre Dame a 66-63 lead. Femi Odukale drove the lane and scored at the basket to put the Panthers in front 67-66 with :33 left.