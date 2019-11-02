Kolby Harvell-Peel led Oklahoma State’s defense with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Max Duggan passed for 258 yards and rushed for 86 for TCU (4-4, 2-3), but he threw three interceptions.

Stoner caught touchdown passes of 57 and 22 yards in the first half to help Oklahoma State take a 17-3 lead. Duggan ran for a touchdown and threw for another to help TCU make it a 17-all game at halftime.

Hubbard broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The fourth-longest run in Oklahoma State history gave the Cowboys take a 24-17 lead. Hubbard later took off for a 62-yard score in the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a 31-17 edge.

TCU’s Sewo Olonilua’s 1-yard touchdown run cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 31-24 with 7:11 to play. Oklahoma State’s Matt Ammendola nailed a 43-yard field goal with 2:04 left to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 10.

TCU’s Jonathan Song made a field goal in the final minute, but Oklahoma State recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs entered the day having allowed just 103.7 yards rushing per game, but surrendered 307 on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys learned they could beat a solid team without Wallace and still run the ball well when everyone expected it to go to Hubbard. They also might have found a new go-to receiver in Stoner.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma State hosts Kansas on Nov. 16.

