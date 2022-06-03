Huber hits go-ahead double in 9th, UConn beats Wake Forest

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ben Huber dropped a double in front of a diving centerfielder in the top of the ninth inning and No. 3 seed UConn held off second-seeded Wake Forest 8-7 on Friday in the College Park Regional.

Lucas Costello couldn’t come up with the diving catch and David Smith, who reached on a fielding error to lead off the ninth, scored easily from second to break the tie.