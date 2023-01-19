Hudson leads Georgia State against Old Dominion after 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia State Panthers (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Ja'Heim Hudson scored 26 points in Georgia State's 100-66 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Monarchs have gone 8-2 at home. Old Dominion has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 2-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Monarchs and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreek Scott-Grayson is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Dwon Odom is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Panthers. Hudson is averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

