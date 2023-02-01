Huefner beats buzzer, Sam Houston over UT Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas — Cameron Huefner hit a turn-around jumper from the right baseline as time expired and Qua Grant scored 16 points in Sam Houston’s 67-65 victory against UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday night.
Grant was 6 of 12 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Bearkats (17-5, 7-3 Western Athletic Conference). Huefner scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 3 from distance). Kaosi Ezeagu shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds. Lamar Wilkerson also had 12 points.
Justin Johnson finished with 22 points for the Vaqueros (11-12, 2-8). Adante’ Holiman added 15 points and four assists for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, Dima Zdor finished with eight points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.