Huefner beats buzzer, Sam Houston over UT Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas — Cameron Huefner hit a turn-around jumper from the right baseline as time expired and Qua Grant scored 16 points in Sam Houston’s 67-65 victory against UT Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday night.

Huefner took an inbounds pass pass with 4.1 seconds left and tried to go to his right, backing into the lane but after three dribbles turned back the other way and hit the fadeaway.