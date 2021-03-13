The Blue Hose (1-1, 1-0) turned a fumble recovery into Delvecchio Powell II’s 4-yard touchdown run on their first possession. Huff then found Dylan Thibault for a 4-yard touchdown and Mathew Rivera for a 65-yard back-breaking touchdown 37 seconds before the half. That catch-and-run made it 24-3 at the break.
Huff was 17 of 28 for 211 yards, Powel had 104 yards on 26 rushes and Rivera 116 yards on four catches.
Presbyterian will not be full-fledged members of the PFL until the fall season.
Mark Pappas threw for two touchdowns in the second half for the Eagles (0-2, 0-1), including a 50-yard to BJ Byrd who had seven receptions for 148 yards.
