The Catamounts have gone 7-5 in home games. Western Carolina gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.
The Keydets are 9-8 in SoCon play. VMI is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Keydets won 76-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Jake Stephens led the Keydets with 20 points, and Nick Robinson led the Catamounts with 19 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.
Kamdyn Curfman averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Stephens is averaging 17.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for VMI.
LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.
Keydets: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.
