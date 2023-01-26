Huffman and Nicholls State host Texas A&M-CC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicholls State Colonels (10-9, 5-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-9, 4-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -3.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Caleb Huffman scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 71-68 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Islanders have gone 8-1 at home. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Mushila averaging 4.7.

The Colonels have gone 5-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is the best team in the Southland scoring 14.3 fast break points per game.

The Islanders and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross Williams averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Mushila is averaging 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Micah Thomas is averaging 8.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Colonels. Huffman is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

