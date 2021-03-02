Ryan Rollins had 17 points and six rebounds for the Rockets (19-7, 14-4). Spencer Littleson added 16 points, and Marreon Jackson had 15 points and 14 rebounds.
The Chippewas evened the season series against the Rockets. Toledo defeated Central Michigan 89-72 on Jan. 19.
