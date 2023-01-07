Huffman leads Nicholls State against Northwestern State after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicholls State Colonels (7-7, 2-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-7, 0-2 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -1; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the Northwestern State Demons after Caleb Huffman scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 66-63 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Demons are 3-2 in home games. Northwestern State has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 2-0 in Southland play. Nicholls State averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Demons and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Micah Thomas is averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

