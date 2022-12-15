Huffman leads Nicholls State against SE Louisiana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SE Louisiana Lions (5-5) at Nicholls State Colonels (4-5) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -8; over/under is 157 BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Caleb Huffman scored 31 points in Nicholls State’s 85-65 win over the Rust Bearcats. The Colonels are 3-0 in home games. Nicholls State ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 33.5% from deep, led by Jalen White shooting 52.0% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 1-4 in road games. SE Louisiana scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Colonels and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jones is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Colonels. Huffman is averaging 15.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 56.3% for Nicholls State.

Mehdi Pissis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc. Boogie Anderson is averaging 11.8 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for SE Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

