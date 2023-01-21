Huffman scores 20, Nicholls State beats McNeese 71-68

Huffman was 8 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Colonels (10-9, 5-2 Southland Conference). Latrell Jones scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Pierce Spencer shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.