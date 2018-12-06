FRESNO, Calif. — Braxton Huggins scored 17 points and Noah Blackwell 16 and Fresno State beat Weber State 71-52 on Wednesday night.

Fresno State (6-2) gradually began to take control in the latter part of the first half with a 15-5 spurt in a little more than seven minutes for a 30-20 halftime lead. The Bulldogs held Weber State (5-3) to 7-of 27 (26 percent) shooting including 2 of 12 from 3-point range. The Wildcats didn’t help their cause and missed 6 of 10 foul shots.

The Bulldogs picked up where they left off with a 12-2 run and extended the lead to 42-22 with Blackwell’s layup with 16:37 remaining.

Nate Grimes added 14 points and Lazaro Rojas scored 10 for Fresno State. The Bulldogs outscored Weber State inside 36-22.

Cody John scored 17 points for the Wildcats and Jerrick Harding had 13.

