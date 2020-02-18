West Virginia (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) cut down on its turnovers in breaking a three-game losing streak, which including losses last week to top-ranked Baylor and No. 3 Kansas.
The Mountaineers fell behind by 10 early but got back on track with tough defense. Oklahoma State shot 17% (5 of 30) from the floor after halftime and was held to 14 points, the fewest allowed by West Virginia this season.
McNeil made three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-pointer. That capped a 20-4 run to start the second half and gave the Mountaineers a 48-37 lead with 8:42 remaining.
Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds, Derek Culver pulled down 10 off the bench and West Virginia outrebounded Oklahoma State 42-29.
West Virginia’s comeback actually started with the final shot of the first half. Jermaine Haley hit a 3-pointer from the corner on an inbounds pass as time expired. That trimmed the Mountaineers’ deficit to 33-28, and they maintained the momentum the rest of the way.
Cameron McGriff scored 19 points for Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10), which won its previous two games.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys shot 60% from the floor in the first half but went cold after that, going more than five minutes without a field goal to start the second half.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers averaged 17 turnovers during their losing streak but committed only 10 on Tuesday. Still, there’s plenty of work to do to earn a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia shot just 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State heads back home to host Oklahoma on Saturday.
West Virginia plays at TCU on Saturday. The Mountaineers have dropped four straight on the road.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.