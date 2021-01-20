Chad Baker had 19 points and five assists for Duquesne (4-5, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Marcus Weathers added 12 points.
Mitchell had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (7-8, 4-4). Fatts Russell added 13 points and six assists, and Antwan Walker had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.