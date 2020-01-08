Isaiah Miller had 24 points for the Spartans (12-5, 2-2). James Dickey added 12 points and eight rebounds.
East Tennessee State faces VMI at home on Saturday. UNC Greensboro plays Furman on the road on Saturday.
