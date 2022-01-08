Femi Odukale dunked with 12:39 left in the game to put Pitt in front, 46-44, and Hugley dunked to give the Panthers an eight-point lead, but BC battled back to tie the game at 56-56 with 5:47. Hugley hit two free throws and a layup to take a four-point lead with more than four minutes left, but Ashton-Langford’s 3 with 1:39 left tied the game at 64-64. After two free throws from both Hugley and Jamarius Burton, the Eagles got a three-point play from T.J. Bickerstaff to get within one, 68-67 with :13 left, but a runner by Ashton-Langford at the buzzer rolled off.