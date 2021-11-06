The two early scores were set up when Northern Colorado turned the ball over on an interception and downs.
Humphrey connected with Cole Grossman for a 21-yard touchdown to open the scoring and hooked up with Samuel Akrem for 42-yards late in the second for a 21-0 lead at halftime.
Akem had a 17-yard scoring reception in the third quarter. The Grizzlies cashed in on a fumble with Isiah Childs’ 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Humphrey was 19 of 25 for 233 yards.
Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5) had two turnovers, gave up the ball on downs twice and was 3 of 16 on third down.
Montana got its first shutout since 2011.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25