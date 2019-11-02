Portland State (5-5, 3-3) was unable to rally, the Vikings running just six plays in Montana territory during the fourth quarter.
Marcus Knight carried 23 times for 106 yards for the Grizzlies, ranked No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Toure caught seven passes for 140 yards and Akem had 3 catches for 104.
Davis Alexander completed 20 of 39 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Portland State. Mataio Talalemotu caught five passes for 109 yards with a touchdown.
The Vikings were held to 43 rushing yards and Montana ran for 129.
