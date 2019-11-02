HILLSBORO, Ore. — Cam Humphrey passed for four touchdowns — three of them to Samori Toure — and Montana dominated the second half in a 38-23 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

Humphrey, making his second start with Big Sky MVP candidate Dalton Sneed sidelined with a right ankle injury, completed 21 of 28 passes for 335 yards. The touchdowns to Toure were 41 yards in the first quarter, followed by 42 yards and 6 yards in the third. The third-quarter scores helped the Grizzlies (7-2, 4-1 Big Sky) overcome a 17-14 halftime deficit. With Montana leading 28-23 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Humphrey connected with Samuel Akem on a 76-yard scoring pass and a 35-23 lead.