Noah Kirkwood had 14 points for the Crimson (20-8, 9-4), whose six-game win streak was broken. Chris Lewis added 13 points. Idan Tretout had 11 points. The loss, in combination with Yale’s win over Dartmouth, eliminated Harvard’s hopes for an Ivy title.
Brown finishes out the regular season against Dartmouth on the road on Saturday. Harvard finishes out the regular season against Yale at home on Saturday.
