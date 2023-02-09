Hunt and the Wagner Seahawks visit conference foe Saint Francis (BKN)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wagner Seahawks (12-9, 5-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (12-12, 5-6 NEC) New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -3; over/under is 124 BOTTOM LINE: Delonnie Hunt and the Wagner Seahawks take on Tedrick Wilcox Jr. and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers on Thursday.

The Terriers have gone 9-4 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 5-6 record against teams over .500.

The Seahawks are 5-5 against NEC opponents. Wagner is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilcox is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Zion Bethea is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Javier Esquerra Trelles averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Hunt is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article