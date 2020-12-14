Hunt played his freshman season at College of Central Florida, when he scored 18 points and his sophomore season at McNeese State, where his best was 19 points. He sat out last season after transferring.
Tre King had 17 points for the Colonels (5-2, 1-1). Wendell Green Jr. added a career-high 16 points. Curt Lewis had 13 points and six rebounds.
Eastern Kentucky defeated Morehead State 71-68 last Monday, overcoming a 16-point deficit.
