Hunter and Louisiana Tech win 88-82 in OT against Rice

HOUSTON — Kenny Hunter scored 18 points and Cobe Williams added five in the overtime as Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 88-82 on Thursday night.
Travis Evee finished with 28 points and three steals for the Owls (11-4). Quincy Olivari added 16 points and four assists for Rice. In addition, Max Fiedler had eight points, 14 rebounds and six assists. The loss broke the Owls’ five-game winning streak.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.