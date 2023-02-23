Hunter and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears host conference foe Kennesaw State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kennesaw State Owls (22-8, 14-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-21, 4-13 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Chris Youngblood and the Kennesaw State Owls take on Camren Hunter and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on Friday. The Bears are 6-7 on their home court. Central Arkansas is third in the ASUN with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddy Kayouloud averaging 2.0.

The Owls are 14-3 in ASUN play. Kennesaw State is ninth in the ASUN with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Stroud averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Cooper is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.6 points. Hunter is averaging 15.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Stroud is averaging 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Youngblood is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article