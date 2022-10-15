Hunter caps Liberty comeback, edges Gardner-Webb, 21-20

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Dae Dae Hunter’s fourth-quarter touchdown run from a yard out lifted Liberty to a 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb in a non-conference game on Saturday.

Liberty earned its sixth win of the season and fourth straight following a 37-36 loss to No. 19 Wake Forest.

Shedro Louis scored on a short run early in the second quarter to put Liberty up 14-7, but the Bulldogs rallied behind two Jay Billingsley field goals, the longest from 41 yards out, and Bailey Fisher’s 10-yard touchdown strike to T.J. Luther to take a 20-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.