The Bisons are 7-6 in home games. Lipscomb is 4-13 against opponents over .500.
The Sugar Bears are 7-8 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
The Bisons and Sugar Bears meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Will Pruitt is averaging 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bisons. Greg Jones is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.
Hunter is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sugar Bears. Jared Chatham is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.
Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.