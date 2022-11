BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on the Rider Broncs after Camren Hunter scored 23 points in Central Arkansas’ 73-64 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Rider went 14-19 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Broncs averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.