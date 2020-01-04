Demarkus Lampley scored 13 points, Xavier Bryant 12 and Kai Mitchell 10 for the Bearkats (10-5, 3-1), who had a six-game winning streak snapped. Sam Houston State made just 3 of 19 from beyond the arc for 16%.

The Colonels never trailed and led by 35-29 at halftime. A 3-pointer by Harvey with just under two minutes left in the game gave the Colonels a 12-point cushion and the lead remained in double figures.

Nicholls State faces Lamar on the road on Wednesday. Sam Houston State faces Southeastern Louisiana at home on Wednesday.

