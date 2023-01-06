Hunter leads No. 6 Texas against Oklahoma State after 29-point outing

Texas Longhorns (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-5, 1-1 Big 12)
The Longhorns are 1-1 in conference matchups. Texas ranks third in the Big 12 with 18.3 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 4.3.
The Cowboys and Longhorns meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.6 points for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.
Carr is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 18.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals. Hunter is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Texas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.
Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.