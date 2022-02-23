Daniel Ortiz scored a season-high 31 points for the Lions (9-19, 2-13), whose losing streak reached seven games. Will Soucie added 12 points and 12 rebounds. C.J. Brim had 11 points.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Central Arkansas defeated North Alabama 89-88 on Jan. 15.
