CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Marlon Hunter had a career-high 27 points plus 12 rebounds as Jacksonville State defeated Southeast Missouri 81-64 on Saturday.

Hunter made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Detrick Mostella had 15 points for Jacksonville State (17-8, 9-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Christian Cunningham added 14 rebounds.

Gabe McGlothan had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Redhawks (8-17, 3-9). Ledarrius Brewer added 11 points. Alex Caldwell had 10 points.

Jacksonville State takes on Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri plays UT Martin on the road on Thursday.

