Kyrin Galloway made a 3-pointer with 16:20 before halftime and the Spartans had a 13-2 lead that was never challenged. The Aggies reached double digits in points when Tyrone Lyons threw down a dunk with 8:53 before halftime and made it a 24-10 contest. The Spartans built a 42-20 lead at intermission and nine players entered the scoring column.