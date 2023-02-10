Hunter puts up 25, Ohio downs Akron 90-81

Hunter was 7 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Bobcats (14-11, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson added 16 points while going 6 of 12 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Miles Brown recorded 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.