ELON, N.C. — Alex Hunter scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 25 Furman won its first game since the program’s debut in the AP Top 25, 98-77 over Elon on Tuesday night.

Matt Rafferty also scored 18 points and Clay Mounce added 17 for the Paladins (9-0), who cracked the rankings this week thanks to an early-season resume that includes road victories over defending national champion Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, which made the Final Four last season.

Steven Santa Ana led the Phoenix (3-6) with 21 points and Tyler Seibring scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Elon, which pulled within 55-52 on Simon Wright’s 3-pointer with 12:22 left. But the Paladins responded with a 13-2 run to take a 79-61 lead on Jaylon Pugh’s 3-pointer with 6:29 remaining.

The Paladins made 10 of 16 3-pointers in the second half.

NO. 2 KANSAS 72, WOFFORD 47

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dedric Lawson had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Kansas beat Wofford after center Udoka Azubuike left with a right high-ankle sprain.



Furman’s Jordan Lyons (23) reacts as Elon’s Sheldon Eberhardt (20) flies into him in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Elon, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

Azubuike was injured after landing awkwardly on a block attempt midway through the first half, and coach Bill Self said the 7-footer will be out indefinitely.

Devon Dotson had 16 points for Kansas (7-0).

With Azubuike out, Wofford (6-3) won the rebounding battle 45-36, including 19 on the offensive glass. Cameron Jackson led Wofford with 15 points and 10 boards. Leading scorer and star senior Fletcher Magee had just seven points and was 0 for 9 from behind the arc.

NO. 5 MICHIGAN 62, NORTHWESTERN 60

EVANSTON, Ill. — Ignas Brazdeikis scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half and Jordan Poole made two big plays in the last 2 1/2 minutes to help Michigan hold off Northwestern.

Poole finished with 15 points as the Wolverines (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten) added to their best start since they opened the 2012-13 season with 16 straight victories. Zavier Simpson scored 10 points, and Jon Teske had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Dererk Pardon led the Wildcats (6-3, 0-2) with 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting. Vic Law shook off a slow start and finished with 19.

It was a second straight tough defeat for Northwestern, including a 68-66 loss at Indiana on Saturday.

NO. 8 AUBURN 67, UNC ASHVILLE 41

AUBURN, Ala. — Austin Wiley scored 14 points, Samir Doughty added 13 and Auburn won despite a season low in points.

The Tigers (7-1) forced 25 turnovers and blocked 12 shots to overcome their offensive struggles.

Wiley was 5 of 7 from the field and blocked five shots. Malik Dunbar helped spark the Tigers off the bench with eight points, seven rebounds and five steals.

UNC Asheville (1-7) was led by Luke Lawson’s nine points off the bench on 3-of-4 3-point shooting. Leading scorer DeVon Baker struggled his way to four points, 11 below his season average. He made 2 of 10 shots and committed nine turnovers.

NO. 22 MISSISSIPPI STATE 90, MCNEESE STATE 77

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Lamar Peters scored 27 points, Reggie Perry added 15 and Mississippi State pulled away from McNeese State in the second half.

Mississippi State (7-1) needed a 19-0 run early in the second half to finally take control of a game that was much more competitive than anticipated. Peters shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 8 for 13 from 3-point range.

The Cowboys shot nearly 66 percent from the field before halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 28-8 in the paint. Malik Hines led McNeese State (2-6) with 14 points in the first half and finished with 24 on 9-of-14 shooting from the field.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.