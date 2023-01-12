Hunter's 33 lead Central Arkansas over Queens 92-91

Hunter shot 11 for 20 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bears (6-12, 1-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Vincent Reeves scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Johannes Kirispuu was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. The win broke an eight-game slide for the Bears.