Hunter's 5 3s help Clemson beat Bellarmine 76-66

CLEMSON, S.C. — Chase Hunter hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight assists, Ian Schieffelin scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 8 minutes and Clemson held on to beat Bellarmine 76-66 Friday night.

Garrett Tipton hit a 3-pointer and then Bash Wieland made a layup to give Bellarmine its first lead with 13:49 to play, but the Tigers used an 11-4 spurt to take the lead for good about 3 minutes later. Curt Hopf made a 3 that pulled the Knights within a point with 8 minutes remaining, but Schieffelin scored seven points as Clemson answered with a 10-2 run and his layup with 3:08 to go pushed the lead into double figures for good.