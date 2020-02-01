Purdue Fort Wayne (10-14, 3-6) led 52-45 when Dylan Carl made 1 of 2 foul shots with 6:49 to go. North Dakota State then used a 15-4 run over the next four minutes and were up 60-56 on a Hunter 3. Hunter followed with a three-point play and three foul shots to make it an eight-point lead with 71 seconds to go.