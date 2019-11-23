Locksley threw for 358 yards and two scores to go along with 103 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. Justin Garrett caught four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown for UTEP.
UTEP had an advantage in many statistical categories except the outcome. The Miners (1-10) had more first downs (27-17), total yards (557-441) and time of possession (37:14-22:46).
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD