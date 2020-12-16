Leading 30-28 at halftime, SMU opened the second half on a 17-6 run over nearly nine minutes to take control.
Jayden Gardner had 13 points for the Pirates (5-1, 0-1). Bitumba Baruti added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.