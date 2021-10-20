Miami starts with five of eight games away from home, then closes with eight of its last 12 — all ACC games — on the road as well. At least the early travel won’t be too daunting, with 13 of Miami’s first 15 games to be played in Florida. The Hurricanes’ Dec. 1 game at Penn State in the ACC-Big Ten challenge will have an emotional tie; Adam Fisher, entering his first season as Penn State’s associate head coach, went back to his alma mater after coaching the last eight seasons at Miami.