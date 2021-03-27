“It was a tough year for me mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Lykes wrote on social media Saturday night. “After talking with my family and a few trustworthy people, the best decision for me is to return to college for another year and prove myself again. ... I will be entering the transfer portal hoping for a fresh start.”
Lykes did not say why he changed his plans.
Larranaga’s Hurricanes were riddled by injuries this season and went 10-17.
___
