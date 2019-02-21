LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Tim Miles apologized Thursday for saying he will still be a millionaire if he gets fired.

Miles and college basketball writer Jeff Goodman of WatchStadium.com on Sunday discussed how Miles and his family have dealt with speculation about his future next season. The Cornhuskers (15-12, 5-11) are tied for 10th in the Big Ten after returning four starters from the team that finished fourth, and the team has made the NCAA Tournament only once in Miles’ seven seasons.

Miles, under contract through March 2021, would be paid a $2.52 million buyout if he is fired next month.

“If they fire me, they’re still going to pay me. I’m still a millionaire, so I’ve got that going for me,” Miles told Goodman.

Miles was criticized for the comment by a Lincoln newspaper columnist and fans posting on social media platforms.

Miles tweeted Thursday , “Earlier this week, my (sarcastic) attempt at humor during a podcast failed. Anyone who knows me understands that I got into coaching and remain a basketball coach for reasons beyond money. I apologize to anyone offended or taken aback by my flippant remark.”



