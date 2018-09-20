Nebraska head coach Scott Frost follows the second half of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Troy won 24-19. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska will play Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 27 to make up the game against Akron canceled because of inclement weather.

Bethune-Cookman is a Football Championship Subdivision team that’s 1-2 after losing to Florida Atlantic last Saturday.

Nebraska will pay Bethune-Cookman a guarantee of $800,000.

The Cornhuskers (0-2) were supposed to open the season against Akron on Sept. 1, but the game was called off right after the opening kickoff because of severe storms in the Lincoln area.

Akron and Nebraska tentatively agreed to reschedule the game for Dec. 1, but that date conflicts with conference championship games. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said last week he preferred to play on what originally was supposed to be an open date for the Huskers.

